English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Not Prepared for Electric Vehicles, Yet: Volkswagen
Volkswagen also said India should be clear about what kind of technology it wants.
Volkswagen Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
German auto major Volkswagen says India is not "really prepared" for a leap towards full electric vehicles (EVs) although the government's move to put it on the agenda is a good step.
The company, which has announced plans to expand production of EVs worldwide on a massive scale with 16 locations to produce battery-powered vehicles by the end of 2022, also said India should be clear about what kind of technology it wants.
"I believe it was a good step from the government to put it (EVs) on the agenda. It is absolutely necessary for India," Volkswagen India President and Managing Director Andreas Lauermann told PTI when asked about the company's plans for EVs in India.
He, however, added, "...but we all know that India is a not really prepared for such a step at the moment. Also in terms of technology, India should be clear what kind of technology it wants."
On the compatibility of the company's existing EVs with the Indian market, he said, "When we look at our EVs at the moment with the technology, it is a little bit too early there (in India)."
Recently, the Indian government think tank Niti Aayog had said there was no need for an electric vehicle policy, and technology should not be trapped by rules and regulations.
Another factor, which is also deterring VW from accelerating the launch of its EVs in India, according to Lauermann, is the "new import duties (as) they are absolutely not fitting in our strategy".
"There is no plan visible for the future development in term of technologies," Lauermann said.
On the hike in import duties on automobiles imposed by India, he said, "It was clearly against European auto firms and this is not acceptable."
He, however, said VW hasn't taken a final decision on increasing product prices in India.
In the Budget for 2018-19, Indian government increased customs duty on CKD (completely knocked down) imports of motor vehicles, motor cars, motorcycles from 10 percent to 15 percent.
Further, duty on CBU (completely built units) imports of motor vehicles (trucks and buses) had been hiked from 20 percent to 25 percent.
Also Watch
Also Watch
The company, which has announced plans to expand production of EVs worldwide on a massive scale with 16 locations to produce battery-powered vehicles by the end of 2022, also said India should be clear about what kind of technology it wants.
"I believe it was a good step from the government to put it (EVs) on the agenda. It is absolutely necessary for India," Volkswagen India President and Managing Director Andreas Lauermann told PTI when asked about the company's plans for EVs in India.
He, however, added, "...but we all know that India is a not really prepared for such a step at the moment. Also in terms of technology, India should be clear what kind of technology it wants."
On the compatibility of the company's existing EVs with the Indian market, he said, "When we look at our EVs at the moment with the technology, it is a little bit too early there (in India)."
Recently, the Indian government think tank Niti Aayog had said there was no need for an electric vehicle policy, and technology should not be trapped by rules and regulations.
Another factor, which is also deterring VW from accelerating the launch of its EVs in India, according to Lauermann, is the "new import duties (as) they are absolutely not fitting in our strategy".
"There is no plan visible for the future development in term of technologies," Lauermann said.
On the hike in import duties on automobiles imposed by India, he said, "It was clearly against European auto firms and this is not acceptable."
He, however, said VW hasn't taken a final decision on increasing product prices in India.
In the Budget for 2018-19, Indian government increased customs duty on CKD (completely knocked down) imports of motor vehicles, motor cars, motorcycles from 10 percent to 15 percent.
Further, duty on CBU (completely built units) imports of motor vehicles (trucks and buses) had been hiked from 20 percent to 25 percent.
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
- Rihanna Boycotts Snapchat After App's Offensive Ad On Chris Brown Domestic Abuse Case
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures