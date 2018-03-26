English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Plans to Develop 2 Lakh Km of Highways: Nitin Gadkari
Noting that progress in the road sector was growing at 28 km per day in this fiscal, Gadkari said the target would be 40 km per day in 2018-19.
File photo of union minister Nitin Gadkari.
India plans to develop 2 lakh km of highways and 12 expressways across the country, said Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday.
"The Central government plans to develop 2 lakh km of highways and 12 expressways across the country with the help of state governments," he said at an industry summit on 'The Emerging New Growth Paradigm', organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.
Noting that progress in the road sector was growing at 28 km per day in this fiscal, Gadkari said the target would be 40 km per day in 2018-19.
"Our government has signed work contracts for projects valued at Rs 850,000 crore for roads, ports, shipping, water resources in the coming years," Gadkari told top executives of India Inc at the day-long event here.
In Karnataka's context, the minister said work on a new highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore commenced on Saturday, and work on the Rs 16,000 crore expressway project between Bengaluru and Chennai is expected to start in early April.
For developing the Karwar port in Karnataka, the minister said the Central government would spend Rs 3,000 crore on its projects if the state government agreed to give the required land.
Advocating waterways as a means of cheaper logistical option, Gadkari said the government had called upon the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to form a joint venture to manufacture seaplanes.
"There is a need for 10,000 seaplanes over the next two years to ferry people and goods using them on waterways across the country," reiterated Gadkari in the presence of HAL Chairman T. Suvarna Raju at the summit.
Stressing on the need to check pollution, he urged the automobile sector to produce vehicles that run on electricity and alternate fuels like ethanol and methanol from agriculture waste, as conversion of waste into wealth is the future.
Admitting that water conservation was a major concern in the country, Gadkari, who is also in charge of Water Resources, said planning than its shortage was the real issue.
"Our government has decided to solve the water problems in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan by utilising water from rivers flowing into Pakistan," he noted.
The government has also introduced a scheme where water will reach farmlands using pipe system than canals, avoiding land acquisition costs to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore.
The summit also deliberated on key areas including regulatory excellence, sustainability and diversity, global shocks, carbon footprint reduction commitment, diversity, job creation, industry 4.0, new-gen technologies, future of work and next generation leadership.
Also Watch: Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF | Interview
Also Watch
"The Central government plans to develop 2 lakh km of highways and 12 expressways across the country with the help of state governments," he said at an industry summit on 'The Emerging New Growth Paradigm', organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.
Noting that progress in the road sector was growing at 28 km per day in this fiscal, Gadkari said the target would be 40 km per day in 2018-19.
"Our government has signed work contracts for projects valued at Rs 850,000 crore for roads, ports, shipping, water resources in the coming years," Gadkari told top executives of India Inc at the day-long event here.
In Karnataka's context, the minister said work on a new highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore commenced on Saturday, and work on the Rs 16,000 crore expressway project between Bengaluru and Chennai is expected to start in early April.
For developing the Karwar port in Karnataka, the minister said the Central government would spend Rs 3,000 crore on its projects if the state government agreed to give the required land.
Advocating waterways as a means of cheaper logistical option, Gadkari said the government had called upon the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to form a joint venture to manufacture seaplanes.
"There is a need for 10,000 seaplanes over the next two years to ferry people and goods using them on waterways across the country," reiterated Gadkari in the presence of HAL Chairman T. Suvarna Raju at the summit.
Stressing on the need to check pollution, he urged the automobile sector to produce vehicles that run on electricity and alternate fuels like ethanol and methanol from agriculture waste, as conversion of waste into wealth is the future.
Admitting that water conservation was a major concern in the country, Gadkari, who is also in charge of Water Resources, said planning than its shortage was the real issue.
"Our government has decided to solve the water problems in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan by utilising water from rivers flowing into Pakistan," he noted.
The government has also introduced a scheme where water will reach farmlands using pipe system than canals, avoiding land acquisition costs to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore.
The summit also deliberated on key areas including regulatory excellence, sustainability and diversity, global shocks, carbon footprint reduction commitment, diversity, job creation, industry 4.0, new-gen technologies, future of work and next generation leadership.
Also Watch: Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF | Interview
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 1st Test: Astle Mops Up Tail as New Zealand Thump England in Opener
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- Ball Tampering Controversy: When Smith Decided Cheating Was Okay
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review – Final Report
- Islamabad United Down Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Final to Clinch Title