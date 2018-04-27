English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Ride-Hailing Firm Jugnoo Eyes Singapore as Uber Announces Exit from Southeast Asia
Jugnoo and other ride-hailing companies are looking to fill the gap left by Uber in Singapore.
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Indian ride-hailing firm Jugnoo plans to enter the Singapore market next month, its chief executive said, joining other companies eyeing the city state as Uber Technologies prepares to leave. Uber's app will continue to operate in Singapore until May 7, although the U.S. company has shut down in the rest of Southeast Asia after selling its regional operations to local competitor Grab.
Jugnoo and other ride-hailing companies are looking to fill the gap left by Uber, which analysts say may help ease regulatory concerns about the sale to Grab. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) outlined this month a set of measures to ensure an open market while the watchdog examined their merger.
Five hundred Uber staffers will also move to Grab. (Representative Image: Reuters)
Jugnoo, which uses auto-rickshaws in India, will offer a private car-based service in Singapore with an app that will allow riders to choose from drivers' competing bids on fares. Drivers will not have to pay commission to Jugnoo for the first six months, the company has said.
After that, Jugnoo will take a 10 percent commission, which it hopes will lure drivers when compared to Grab's commission of up to 20 percent. Customers will pay a convenience charge, or a small booking fee, after the first six months of the service.
Also Read: Nissan LEAF Becomes First All-Electric Car to Get New 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating [Video]!
Last month, Singapore-based Ryde Technologies said it would launch an app offering a private-hire car service and charge drivers a commission rate of 10 percent. The Singapore market is complicated by the high cost of car ownership on the island, where the government tightly controls the number of vehicles on the road.
Indonesian ride-hailing and online payment company Go-Jek is looking to expand into the Philippines, Manila's transport regulator said last week. Go-Jek also plans to enter Singapore soon, the Straits Times newspaper reported this month.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
