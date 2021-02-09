India-Russia International Flights Now Allowed Under Air Bubble Pact, 25th Country on the List

India has created an air bubble arrangement with Russia with effect from 12.02.2021. Indian and Russian carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Russia. This is the 25th country under the Under Bubble Pact enabling flights between various countries and India for the ease of flyers. India temporarily discontinued all scheduled international flights since March 2020 and is allowing flights under the bilateral bubble agreements.

The flights on the India-Russia route are allowed to carry the following categories of persons:

A. From India to Russia:

i. Stranded nationals/residents of Russia;

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for and holding a valid visa of Russia. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country before issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/ Bhutanese passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities and Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping. Seamen should be destined for Russia only.

B. From Russia to India:

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in Russia;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin(PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country;

iii. Russian nationals intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa; and

iv. Seamen from countries of Russia.

Passengers traveling on flights from India to Russia should be destined for Russia only. Similarly, only passengers originating from Russia should be allowed to travel on the flights from Russia to India.