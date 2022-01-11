India-Spec Citroen C3 Spied Without Camouflage in Chennai, Likely to Rival Tata Punch

After making its India debut with the launch of the C5 SUV last year, French automaker Citroen is ready with a new offering. The company will be introducing a new micro SUV named C3 in 2022. While Citroen has not divulged much information about the design and specification of India-bound C3, an uncamouflaged test mule of the C3 was recently spied testing in Tamil Nadu. The car, in the first impression, looks almost identical to its global variant that hit the market in September 2021. The dual-tone black and white unit of the C3 seen in the spy images spots Citroen’s typical design language.

The front design featured a two-slat chrome grille housing the LED DRLs near the bonnet and the split headlamp clusters positioned under them. The sides of C3 feature plastic cladding, simple roof rails and conventional door handles matching the colour of the exteriors.

With the extension of the plastic cladding, C3's rear design sports rectangular wraparound tail lamps, bumper-mounted number plate recess.

The cabin of C3 is expected to feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen equipped with compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The compact SUV will also have a digital instrument cluster, three-spoke steering wheel with mounted control. Based on Citroen's Common Modular Platform (CMP), the C3 will reportedly come with one of the best leg-room offerings in the segment. The global spec C3 has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm, ground clearance of 180 mm and a turning radius of 10m allowing easy manoeuvring of the car even in tight spaces.

The C3 will reportedly be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine tuned to deliver an output of 130 bhp. The unit is likely to be offered a choice between a five-speed manual and a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

While C3's is yet to be confirmed, we can expect it to be on the lines of other products in the micro SUV segment.

