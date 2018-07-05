India-Spec Jawa Motorcycle Set for 2018 Reveal, Anand Mahindra Confirms on Twitter

We all know about the advice to ‘Dance in the rain..’ But with Jawa’s imminent resurrection you can’t blame me for pushing this avatar of the quote... https://t.co/JUGcprTLfE pic.twitter.com/lCBtX6fEQN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 28, 2018

Jawa Motorcycles, to all those who know, was nothing short of a cult classic motorcycle manufacturer in India, a fame enjoyed by Royal Enfield these days. So when Mahindra announced to acquire the exclusive brand rights for the relaunch of the Jawa brand in India and other Asian markets, everyone jumped off their seats in anticipation that is still to see the light of the day!While Jawa recently unveiled its new offering for the European market called the Jawa 350 Special, nobody, but Mr. Anand Mahindra is sure when will it come to India, or will it ever come to India? However, a recent Tweet posted by Anand Mahindra has left us all excited!The favourite playing ground of Mr. Mahindra, the announcement on Twitter reads – “Happening this year...”. This is in response to a fan’s query asking the status of Jawa launch in India. The fan asked the executive chairman of Mahindra about the whereabouts of Jawa on another post shared by Mr. Mahindra that reads – “We all know about the advice to ‘Dance in the rain..’ But with Jawa’s imminent resurrection you can’t blame me for pushing this avatar of the quote.”In terms of looks, the Jawa 350 motorcycle get a large fairing and retro colour scheme. The round headlight, flat seat, twin exhausts, cafe racer like tail section and extensive use of chrome does make it a ‘blast from the past’.The bike is powered by same 397 cc parallel-twin engine as on the Jawa 350 OHC. Manufactured by Chinese firm Shinray, the engine makes 27.6 bhp at 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 30.6 Nm at 5,000 rpm.Mahindra acquired 60 percent stake in Classic Legends Private Limited, the company that has an exclusive brand license agreement with Jawa Moto for India and other Asian countries.