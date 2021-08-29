India to be a Major Resource Provider Globally in Coming Years: Honda Two Wheelers

India is the biggest two-wheeler market worldwide with the highest number of two-wheelers sold every year. And at the forefront of this is the Japanese automaker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) who has been dominating the scooter segment with products like the ‘Activa’ scooter and the ‘Shine’ motorcycle. But if we look at what Honda is doing worldwide, then we see that Honda is also known for making some of the most capable motorcycles and scooters be it in the category of racing, cruising, touring, MX or even when it comes to middleweight two-wheelers as well.

And now, having established itself as the leader in commuter two-wheelers, Honda is set to embark on a journey where it aims to repeat this success and bring global products, in India. This started with the launch of the Honda H’ness CB350 and has seen the inclusion of the Honda CB350RS and the Honda CB500X – all of which are being sold under the Honda Big Wing range of dealerships.

In order to understand the company’s aspirations and the importance of Honda Big Wing in the coming years, we get into a special conversation with Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director and President & CEO at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI).

WATCH VIDEO:

Check out the video above to watch the whole conversation.

