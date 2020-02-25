India to Buy Sikorsky MH-60R 'Romeo' Seahawk Helicopters That Can Hunt Submarines; A Look

After procuring advanced attack helicopters Apache AH-64 and transport helicopters Chinook, both of which are manufactured by Boeing, India is set to get the MH-60R Seahawk helicopters manufactured by Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky. While the Apache and Chinook were inducted in the Indian Air Force, the MH-60R Seahawk helicopters will be inducted in the Indian Navy. The $2.6 billion deal for military helicopters will modernize the Indian Navy will add the much needed anti-submarine firepower.

Here’s all you need to know about the Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters:

1. The MH-60R Seahawk helicopters are made by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company. The same Sikorsky is known for manufacturing business and corporate choppers, one of which crashed recently killing NBA giant Kobe Bryant.

2. The MH-60 is famously called as Romeo and is known as a helicopter that can hunt submarines deep inside the ocean.

3. The Romeo is loaded with anti-surface, anti-submarine missiles and torpedoes to track and hunt enemy boats and submarines. It gets Hellfire missiles, and MK 54 torpedoes.



4. Romeo Seahawk helicopters also gets advanced defense systems like sensors, search and rescue missions capabilities.

5. The Romeo is loaded with Sonobuoy launcher and a Raytheon advanced airborne low-frequency (ALFS) dipping sonar to detect submarines at any depth.

6. The MH-60 Romeo has a maximum speed of 267 kmph with a range of 834 km. It can climb at a rate of 8.38m/s and has a maximum take-off weight of 10,659 kg.

7. The multi-role helicopters is expected to be deployed on warships to hunt submarine threat by China and Pakistan in the Indian Ocean Region.

8. The Sikorsky MH-60 helicopters will replace ageing British Sea King helicopters.