Air India Opens Bookings for India-UK International Flights, Services Resume from Jan 6

Flight services between India and UK will resume from January 6, while flights from the UK to India will recommence from January 8 onwards, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said. Last month, these services were suspended to stop the spread of a mutant Covid-19 strain which was recently discovered in the UK.

Air India has already started accepting bookings for the same. Here’s how the flights operations will start between Jan 6 and Jan 8, 2021.

-Flights from 6th Jan

Mumbai-London Heathrow

Delhi-London Heathrow

-Flights from 7th Jan

London Heathrow-Mumbai

London Heathrow-Delhi

-Flights from 8th Jan

Mumbai-London Heathrow

London Heathrow-Mumbai

These flights are in addition to the regular flights. Bookings are open through the Air India website, booking offices, call centre and authorised travel agents.

In a tweet, the minister said: "India to UK from 6 Jan 2021. UK to India from 8 Jan 2021. 30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers."

"This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review."

Resumption of flights between India & UK:India to UK from 6 Jan 2021. UK to India from 8 Jan 2021. 30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers. This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review.

In another tweet, he said: "All health precautions will be taken. SOPs have been issued by @MoHFW_INDIA. Passengers will be tested both before boarding & upon arrival in India. Details are attached herewith. These are valid till 30 Jan 2021."

All health precautions will be taken. SOPs have been issued by @MoHFW_INDIA. Passengers will be tested both before boarding & upon arrival in India. Details are attached herewith. These are valid till 30 Jan 2021.

Several countries, including India, had suspended flight services to the UK in the wake of the new mutant Covid-19 strain. The suspension commenced with effect from 11.59 PM on December 22.

The initial decision was to suspend flights till December 31. However, in the wake of increasing cases of the new strain, it was decided to extend the temporary suspension of flights to and from the UK till January 7.

Prior to the suspension, over 60 flights per week were being operated between UK and India. Airlines such as Vistara, Air India, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways operate flights between the two countries.