Indian Aerospace Sector at Inflection Point, Becoming More Challenging to Compete: Dassault Systemes

Aerospace and defence sector in India is at an inflection point and rising customer expectations for lower costs, higher standards and increased capabilities, along with growing programme complexity, continually make it more challenging to compete, French 3DExperience major Dassault Systemes said on Wednesday.

As systems become more complex to design, build and deliver, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers need to accelerate innovation, drive efficiencies and move to the factory of the future to allow for greater agility on production rates, the company said on the first day of ‘Aero India 2021' here.

"At the 'Aero India 2021', we will be showcasing industry solution experiences, based on the 3Dexperience platform, which are tailored to meet the requirements of the industry," said Ravikiran Pothukuchi, Director & Industry lead for Aerospace & Defense in India, Dassault Systemes.

"These solutions can not only help the industry to design, simulate and manufacture the new generation of advanced aircrafts, but also help them get ready for the future paradigms such as urban air mobility and vertical take-off/landings".

Dassault Systemes in India enables the aerospace and defense sector with new way to conceptualize, design, manufacture, test, certify and sustain new air, land, water and space vehicles.

It is working in domains of military aerospace, civil aerospace, defense and space programmes with PSUs and private sector to address indigenous development of military aircrafts, components, indigenous development of regional transport vehicles, space and UAV MSMEs and startups across the country.

"We are also working closely with various state governments to set up centres of excellence that can provide necessary training to the current and future generation of engineers, in the aerospace and defense industry," Pothukuchi said.

The 3Dexperience platform accelerates programme maturity with digital continuity across engineering, manufacturing and business functions, drives flexible production by combining virtual planning and real operations for continuous improvement, and creates new business opportunities with the full potential and controlled investment of cloud solutions.