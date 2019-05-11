English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAF Gets Apache Guardian Attack Helicopter by Boeing - Watch Video
The Apache Guardian attack helicopter has been customized to suit IAF’s future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain.
The Apache Guardian attack helicopter. (Photo COurtesy: Twitter/IAF_MCC)
Loading...
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has got their first Apache Guardian attack helicopter which was formally handed over to the IAF at the Boeing Production facility located in Mesa, Arizona, USA.
As per the details shared by IAF’s social media handles, Air Marshal AS Butola represented the IAF and accepted the first AH-64E (I) Apache Guardian helicopter at Boeing’s production facility. The helicopter has been customized to suit IAF’s future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain. The first batch of the helicopters is scheduled to be shipped to India by July this year.
The post also adds that selected aircrew and ground crew have also undergone training at the training facilities at US Army base Fort Rucker, Alabama. The trained personnel will lead the operationalisation of the Apache fleet in the IAF.
IAF had signed a contract with US Government and M/s Boeing Ltd in Sep 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.
The addition of AH-64 E (I) helicopter is a significant step towards modernisation of Indian Air Force’s helicopter fleet.
WATCH VIDEO:
The helicopter has the capability to carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from the ground. The ability of these helicopters, to transmit and receive the battlefield picture, to and from the weapon systems through data networking makes it a lethal acquisition. These attack helicopters will provide a significant edge in any future joint operations in support of land forces.
As per the details shared by IAF’s social media handles, Air Marshal AS Butola represented the IAF and accepted the first AH-64E (I) Apache Guardian helicopter at Boeing’s production facility. The helicopter has been customized to suit IAF’s future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain. The first batch of the helicopters is scheduled to be shipped to India by July this year.
The post also adds that selected aircrew and ground crew have also undergone training at the training facilities at US Army base Fort Rucker, Alabama. The trained personnel will lead the operationalisation of the Apache fleet in the IAF.
#ApacheInduction: First AH-64E (I) Apache Guardian helicopter was formally handed over to the IAF at Boeing production facility in Mesa, Arizona, USA on 10 May 19. Air Mshl AS Butola, represented the IAF & accepted the first Apache in a ceremony at Boeing production facility. pic.twitter.com/FzA0IfRine— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 11, 2019
IAF had signed a contract with US Government and M/s Boeing Ltd in Sep 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.
The addition of AH-64 E (I) helicopter is a significant step towards modernisation of Indian Air Force’s helicopter fleet.
WATCH VIDEO:
The helicopter has the capability to carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from the ground. The ability of these helicopters, to transmit and receive the battlefield picture, to and from the weapon systems through data networking makes it a lethal acquisition. These attack helicopters will provide a significant edge in any future joint operations in support of land forces.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: ZEE5’s Badnam Gali Makes for a Good Mother’s Day Watch
- Super Sanskari Sarees: This Website Creates 'Rape-Proof Clothing' to Highlight Victim Shaming
- Samsung 64MP Smartphone Camera Sensor: How it Works, and Why it Matters
- Angad Bedi Thanks Neha Dhupia for Accepting Him with Imperfections
- Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over NZ XI
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results