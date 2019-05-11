Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IAF Gets Apache Guardian Attack Helicopter by Boeing - Watch Video

The Apache Guardian attack helicopter has been customized to suit IAF’s future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
IAF Gets Apache Guardian Attack Helicopter by Boeing - Watch Video
The Apache Guardian attack helicopter. (Photo COurtesy: Twitter/IAF_MCC)
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has got their first Apache Guardian attack helicopter which was formally handed over to the IAF at the Boeing Production facility located in Mesa, Arizona, USA.

As per the details shared by IAF’s social media handles, Air Marshal AS Butola represented the IAF and accepted the first AH-64E (I) Apache Guardian helicopter at Boeing’s production facility. The helicopter has been customized to suit IAF’s future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain. The first batch of the helicopters is scheduled to be shipped to India by July this year.

The post also adds that selected aircrew and ground crew have also undergone training at the training facilities at US Army base Fort Rucker, Alabama. The trained personnel will lead the operationalisation of the Apache fleet in the IAF.


 
IAF had signed a contract with US Government and M/s Boeing Ltd in Sep 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

The addition of AH-64 E (I) helicopter is a significant step towards modernisation of Indian Air Force’s helicopter fleet.

WATCH VIDEO:


The helicopter has the capability to carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from the ground. The ability of these helicopters, to transmit and receive the battlefield picture, to and from the weapon systems through data networking makes it a lethal acquisition. These attack helicopters will provide a significant edge in any future joint operations in support of land forces.
