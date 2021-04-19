Indian Air Force Receives Light Bullet Proof Vehicles from Ashok Leyland, Developed by Lockheed Martin

Homegrown manufacturer of heavy vehicles, Ashok Leyland, has delivered Light Bullet Proof Vehicles (LBPV) to the Indian Air Force, which come as the Indian version of the Common Vehicle Next Generation (CVNG) developed by US manufacturer Lockheed Martin. The first batch of the LBPV vehicles developed by Leyland was delivered to the Air Force on April 13. The vehicles have been developed by Transfer of Technology(ToT) from Lockheed Martin to the Hinduja Group which owns Ashok Leyland.

The Light Bulletproof Vehicles are completely developed in India and offer top-notch off-roading features. The vehicles can conveniently operate on varied terrains like rocks, sand, shallow water and mud. Offering a high payload capacity, each of the vehicles can carry a team of 6 along with ample cargo for mission-critical equipment.

Leyland’s mobility solutions include logistics solutions as well as 4*4 and 12*12 armoured vehicles to counter-insurgency as well as garner strategic advantage in battlefields. The company boasts of business collaboration with the US-headquartered

Leyland since the year 2014 and under the Transfer of Technology program, aims to develop more products for the Indian Armed forces in the near future.

The vehicle offers complete protection from blast and ballistic attacks and can also retaliate with deadly firepower. According to reports, the vehicles are also claimed to offer a comfortable travel experience to the crew even during long journeys with their low occupant-absorbed power.

The company has also added that it foresees more such opportunities to serve the nation and would like to contribute extensively towards the ambitious ‘''Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.” The company has said that catering to the armed forces is a proud moment for it and the state of the art vehicles are a testament to its capability and a comprehensive understanding of the demands in difficult conditions.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here