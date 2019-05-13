Indian Army Conquers Karakoram Pass at 18700 Ft on Royal Enfield Himalayan – Watch Video

Situated at a height of 18700 Ft, Karakoram Pass on the Indo-China border has never been conquered on a motorcycle before. The pass holds a strategic importance for the Indian Army and is situated just 20 Km north of the DBO Airport, world’s highest military airport operated by the Indian Air Force. While heavy vehicles and Army vehicles do visit the Daulat Beg Oldie airport, the Karakoram pass, which is not accessible by civilians has never been reached on a motorcycle before.A team of eleven bikers comprising officers from the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Royal Enfield team and Himalayan Motorsports achieved the impossible of reaching the Karakoram Pass on the Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles. The riders travelled 1100 Km over a period of 14 days and endured a harsh climate with temperature reaching as low as -25 degree Celsius, lack of oxygen and a tough terrain to reach their destination. Here’s our conversation with the Himalayan Heights team members on the objective of the journey, the pre-ride training, difficulties faced and the modifications done on the bike to reach such a difficult terrain.