Indian Army Modifies Bus to Carry COVID-19 Patients, Here's How it is Designed to Stop Coronavirus Spread

The Western Command of the Indian Army has now modified a bus to carry patients with symptoms of COVID-19. According to a tweet by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army, the bus is modified to have a single entry, treatment chamber along with ventilators, isolation of driver and co-driver along with disposable seat covers and process of contamination.



As of 5 pm on March 28, the number of active cases in India stood at 819. 79 patients have been cured and 19 deaths have been recorded so far. As the mitigation of the outbreak becomes a worrying affair in the country, the government is taking several measures to prevent the large accumulation of people to curb the spread.

On March 28, the Indian Government announced that it was planning to turn some of the railway coaches into isolation wards for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. In light of the same one train coach has already been turned into a prototype quarantine facility, the Indian Railways said in a statement on Saturday.

Once there is a green signal from the government, the plan includes converting each of country’s railway zones to convert 10 coaches into such wards every week. In all, the railways has 16 such zones.

"Railways will offer clean, sanitised & hygienic surroundings for the patients to comfortably recover," tweeted railways minister Piyush Goyal. He did not specify how many people could be cared for in each coach.

