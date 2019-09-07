Indian Auto Industry Growth Story About to Collapse: Tata Motors MD
While Tata Motors' MD was 'cautiously optimistic' about the current auto sector slowdown, there were still uncertainties related to BS-VI emission norms transition and its impact on overall demand.
Image for representation. (Image source)
Indian automobile industry growth story is about to collapse due to ongoing slump triggered by a variety of factors, including low consumer sentiment and non-availability of liquidity, Tata Motors CEO and Managing Director Guenter Butschek said. Speaking at the annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Butschek, however, said he was cautiously optimistic about a recovery from the current situation on the back of measures announced by the government. "Let's actually take it in a very dramatic way and let's conclude, the Indian Automotive Growth story is about to collapse," he said.
Later on, clarifying his statement on the sidelines, he said, "I have seen the statistics published by the entire automotive industry in the first quarter, then the continuing statistics provided on a wholesale in the month of July, August. I didn't say it has collapsed, it's about to". Low economic activity leading to subdued demand, triggered by the liquidity crisis and the increase of the axle load regulations for commercial vehicles and uncertainty in the minds of consumers have severely hurt the sector, he added. Stating that automobile manufacturers are taking steps to overcome the challenge by adjusting production to demand, Butschek said, "Block closure has become the word of the year".
Welcoming the recent steps taken by the government, Butschek hoped for things to turn around, although the road ahead is still challenging. "I am cautiously optimistic that the worst is behind us," he said, however, added that there were a lot of uncertainties related to BS-VI emission norms transition and how it could impact overall demand. He said the recent slew of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will help the auto industry. Yet, he said, "in order to get out of the current crisis and not miss the festive season, we require clarity from the government, here and now, on GST and scrappage policy".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan to do Ali Abbas Zafar's Action Film Next: Report
- Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
- Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh's Choreographer Sanam Johar Walks Out of Nach Baliye 9?
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free