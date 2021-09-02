Indian Auto Sales Rise in Aug Despite High Fuel Cost, Electronic Component Shortage

India’s major automobile manufacturers posted healthy sales numbers for August despite high fuel cost as well as shortage of electronic components. Sales growth momentum slowed down from July to August but was faster on the year-on-year basis due to the base effect.

Last year, the pandemic-triggered national lockdown from late March 2020 had a massive impact on the sector. However, this year lockdowns were more regional in nature but lesser restrictions. Nevertheless, high fuel cost along with shortages of electronic components hampered sales and elongated waiting periods.

In terms of sales, auto major Maruti Suzuki’s total off-take in August rose to 130,699 units from 124,624 units sold during the corresponding month of last year.

The total sales in the month included domestic sales of 105,775 units, off-take to other OEM of 4,305 units, and exports of 20,619 units.

“Sales volume of the company in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact," the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India also reported an increase in August cumulative sales.

The company’s August sales rose by over 12.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis, rising to 59,068 units last month from 52,609 units sold during August 2020.

Geography-wise, the domestic sales rose to 46,866 units from 45,809 units reported for the corresponding period of last year.

Similarly, the company shipped out 12,202 units in August from 6,800 units sold abroad in the like month of 2020.

Auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra’s overall auto sales for August 2021 stood at 30,585 vehicles.

M&M’s Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said: “We sold 30,585 vehicles overall and registered a growth of 17 per cent in the Passenger Vehicles segment, over same period last year."

“Demand across our product portfolio continues to remain strong with Thar, XUV 300 and our recently launched Bolero Neo and our Bolero Pik-up range clocking in impressive booking numbers. Growth momentum in exports continued with sale of 3,180 vehicles, registering an increase of 172 per cent."

Another auto giant, Tata Motors’ total August sales rose to 57,995 units from 36,505 units sold during the corresponding month of last year.

Also Watch:

Its total domestic sales during the month under review grew by 53 per cent to 54,190 units over last year.

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle sales rose to 29,781 units in August from 17,889 units sold during the corresponding month of last year.

Similarly, total passenger vehicle sales rose. The segment’s off-take grew to 28,018 units from 18,583 units’ off-take in August 2020.

“Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months," it said.

Kia India also reported a rise of 55 per cent in sales during August 2021 on a year-on-year basis.

It sold 16,750 units in August 2021, indicating an improved pre-festive consumer sentiment.

In the two- and three-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto closed last month sold 373,270 units up from 356,199 units sold in August 2020.

Last month, the company shipped out 200,675 units as against 170,320 units in August 2020.

In terms of two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp reported total sales of 453,879 units, down from 584,456 units sold during the corresponding period of last year.

“Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for the upcoming festive season, and with several positive indicators, such as the decent monsoon resulting in encouraging farm activity in most parts of the country, and the several government schemes in the social sector, the company remains optimistic about demand in the coming months."

“Also, with Covid- 19 vaccination gaining pace and last-mile retail opening up further, the numbers are expected to be positive in the coming months."

In addition, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s total sales stood at 430,683 units, including 401,469 domestic sales and 29,214 exports in August 2021.

Honda’s domestic sales breached the four lakh mark with a growth of 18 per cent as compared to last month (July 2021), which stood at 384,920 units (domestic sales of 340,420 units and 44,500 exports).

“The month of August ushers the onset of the festival spirit in the country. With a steady month on month recovery in terms of enquiries and customer walk-ins, we are cautiously optimistic moving forward, expecting conversions to retails," Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s Director, Sales & Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here