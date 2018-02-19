Indian Autonomous Driver-Assistive System Firm to Expand Global Footprint for AI-Based Driver Behaviour Sensor

Gurugram-based autonomous and driver-assistive systems firm Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd is looking to expand its global footprint for its artificial intelligence-based driver behaviour sensor technology for ensuring safe driving.The company had introduced its indigenously developed patented technology, Novus Aware, in India in partnership with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) at the recently concluded Auto Expo. The technology will be rolled out as standard equipment on DICV's BharatBenz truck range.It is now banking on the global commercial vehicles major Daimler International to extend the partnership to their global operations.Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz is also in talks with large fleet operators in North and South America along with the Middle East to supply the technology in the aftermarket segment."They (DICV) will be putting it (Novus Aware) on all of their CV they manufacture out of their India facility and eventually they will also take it to other platforms globally...Daimler International is also looking at this very keenly."If this is a success here, they will also induct it in their other global supply chains as well," Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Managing Director and CEO Anuj Kapuria told PTI.DICV has validated and tested this sensor for the last one-and-half years through extensive trials and chose it, he added.Apart from working with Daimler, Kapuria said Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd is also eyeing aftermarket fitment for the technology and is initiating work with some major fleet operators in India as well."As soon as it stabilises with Daimler and aftermarket fleets here in India, we are also taking it international. We are already in discussion with a certain fleet (operators) in North America and South America and also in the Middle East for this for the aftermarket segment....This will be one of the sensors which will definitely be a game changer for us," Kapuria said.Novus Aware uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies to build the model of driver behavior by monitoring various features, including eye, face, head, gaze, and other natural cues, to infer whether the driver is in safe driving condition or not.This includes driver drowsiness, inattention, and various kinds of distraction including texting or other mobile phone usages. The technology is robust to various facial variations, headgears as well as eye-wear."We are starting off with the warning system, which can alleviate 70 percent of the problem just by making the driver pay attention," Kapuria said, adding in the second level the technology could initiate a trigger response from the vehicle, such as braking so that further harm is avoided."The third is circumvent that problem not by braking but by the autonomous maneuver. This is called scalability of application of the sensor," Kapuria added.