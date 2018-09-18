English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Cab Aggregator Ola to Launch Services in New Zealand
Founded in 2011, Ola, which claims to have 125 million users in 110 cities, has been competing against American ride-sharing major Uber in the cab-hailing market.
Representative image.
Loading...
Indian ride-sharing major Ola said it will soon launch its services in New Zealand starting with Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington. "Ola plans to enter New Zealand to provide both drivers and passengers a safe way to get around Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington," the city-based online cab aggregator said in a statement here.
The company, however, did not specify the launch date of its services in New Zealand. Ola's plans to launch in New Zealand comes after it forayed into Australia in February and the UK in August. It currently operates in seven Australian cities, including Sydney, Melbourne and Perth and in the UK's Cardiff, Newport and Vale of Glamorgan, with plans to expand across the country by the year-end.
"We see an opportunity in New Zealand to provide a fair alternative in the rideshare space for both customers and drivers. We invested in understanding the New Zealand customer and have devised the strategy to meet their transport needs," the company's Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal said.
The Bengaluru-based firm has appointed Brian Dewil, the co-founder of Auckland-based tech startup Horizon Robotics, as its country manager for New Zealand. Founded in 2011, Ola, which claims to have 125 million users in 110 cities, has been competing against American ride-sharing major Uber in the cab-hailing market.
The company, however, did not specify the launch date of its services in New Zealand. Ola's plans to launch in New Zealand comes after it forayed into Australia in February and the UK in August. It currently operates in seven Australian cities, including Sydney, Melbourne and Perth and in the UK's Cardiff, Newport and Vale of Glamorgan, with plans to expand across the country by the year-end.
"We see an opportunity in New Zealand to provide a fair alternative in the rideshare space for both customers and drivers. We invested in understanding the New Zealand customer and have devised the strategy to meet their transport needs," the company's Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal said.
The Bengaluru-based firm has appointed Brian Dewil, the co-founder of Auckland-based tech startup Horizon Robotics, as its country manager for New Zealand. Founded in 2011, Ola, which claims to have 125 million users in 110 cities, has been competing against American ride-sharing major Uber in the cab-hailing market.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Didn't Expect Arjuna Award This Year, Says Hima Das
- Ranveer Singh’s Bromance with Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty is Winning the Internet
- At Anfield, Liverpool Look to Turn the Clock Back as Determined PSG Come Calling
- Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan's First Look as Fierce Khudabaksh Unveiled; Watch Video
- 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive Review: Are the Updates Worth it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...