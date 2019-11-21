Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Indian Challenger First Look at EICMA 2019, New Brawny American Cruiser Motorcycle

The prices for the Indian Challenger start at $21,999 which roughly translates to Rs 16 Lakh in the Indian currency without taxes.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:November 21, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Challenger First Look at EICMA 2019, New Brawny American Cruiser Motorcycle
Indian Challenger. (Image courtesy: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

The Challenger is the newest motorcycle from the stable American touring motorcycle manufacturer – Indian Motorcycles. After unveiling the bike in the U.S., Indian displayed the touring bike at the EICMA 2019, marking its global debut. The Indian Challenger gets the traditional touring motorcycle styling synonymous with American motorcycle, big size, lots of chrome and shiny paint job.

However unlike most of the previous bikes from the brand, the Indian Challenger is more aggressive and has an all-new front fairing mounted to the chassis. There are two storage areas inside the fairing and there’s a power adjustable windscreen. In fact, the headlight configuration gets an interesting design with one central round light and LEDs on either side.

Features wise, the Challenger will get hi-tech audio system, ride-by-wire technology and three riding modes. Talking about the engine, the Challenger gets an all-new 1.8 litre PowerPlus V Twin engine that produces 122 hp and 174 Nm. The engine is a 6 speed belt drive manual gearbox. There’s a whole new cast aluminum chassis using the engine as a load-bearing component.

The prices start at $21,999 which roughly translates to Rs 16 Lakh in the Indian currency without taxes. There will be three variants of the Challenger with cosmetic differences between the three. Whether or not all three variants come to India will be a thing to see.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram