Indian Chieftain Elite Launched in India at Rs 38 Lakh, Gets Custom Black Hills Silver Paint Job

Indian Motorcycle has launched the limited-edition 2018 Chieftain Elite at Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The top of the range Chieftain Elite features custom-inspired paint that’s done completely by hand. As the name suggests, the custom paint was inspired by the silver mines in the Black Hills of South Dakota, which is near Indian Motorcycle’s custom paint facility. Only 350 Chieftain Elites will be produced worldwide.According to the American motorcycle manufacturer, each bike takes nearly 25 hours to complete given that the bike is hand painted. Indian also says that no two bikes look the same due to the human element. Furthermore, Indian’s seven-inch Ride Command System is standard and the motorcycle also has technology features like Bluetooth audio, navigation, vehicle information & status and split-screen technology to customize the display.During the ceremony, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India, said “The Indian Chieftain Elite is a limited edition product for the riders who demand the best of the best. This bike was born to turn heads and provide an unmatched riding experience with all of the premium amenities with an outstanding hand paint job using high-flake Black Hills Silver.”This limited edition custom-inspired motorcycle comes features like Pathfinder LED lights, push-button power windshield, remote-locking hard saddlebags, a 19-inch front wheel with an open fender. The power is drawn from the Thunderstroke 111 V-Twin engine which delivers 151 Nm of torque at 3000 RPM. The limited edition motorcycle by Indian weighs in at around 388kgs. Apart from this, the motorcycle has the same brakes, chassis, and suspension as the other Chieftain models.