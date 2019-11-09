Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate Partner
  
1-min read

Indian Cricket Legend Kapil Dev Buys Jeep Compass SUV Starting at Rs 15.6 Lakh

The Compass is one of the most popular SUV in the company’s Indian line-up and competes against the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
Indian Cricket Legend Kapil Dev Buys Jeep Compass SUV Starting at Rs 15.6 Lakh
Kapil Dev with his Jeep Compass. (Image source: Twitter/Jeep India)

Former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev has joined the list of renowned figures to buy a brand-new Jeep Compass. The company’s official handle tweeted a photo of the cricket legend taking delivery of the SUV. While we are dark on the details about the variant bought by Kapil Dev, the SUV is indeed covered in attractive red paint.

The list of celebrities that own the Jeep Compass includes the likes of Tapasee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rhea Chakroborty, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Roy and many others. And the list does not stop there.

The Compass is one of the most popular SUV in the company’s Indian line-up and competes against the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector. The Jeep Compass in India is available in two powertrain options - a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder Multiar petrol engine that produces 160 bhp with peak torque of 250 Nm and the 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 173 bhp and 230 Nm torque. The engine will be paired with a 6- speed manual transmission and an optional 7-speed automatic gearbox version will be there for the petrol variant.

Inside the cabin, the new Jeep Compass will get a 7.0-inch Uconnect infotainment system that's touch-responsive. There is also integrated voice command and also supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets keyless entry, push-button start and dual-zone AC.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
