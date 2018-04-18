Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh

Rahul Ansari is seen taking selfie with Hardik Pandya and a guest. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Ace cricketer and Indian cricket team all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, who is currently displaying his impressive cricketing skills at the 2018 Indian Premier League has gifted himself a new Audi A6 35TDI sedan. The A6 sedan is one of the company’s best-selling car and the 35TDI is one of the most popular variants. Priced at about Rs 65 lakh, the Audi A6 35TDI is powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces 190 Bhp of power and churns out 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.The car comes with Audi Matrix LED headlights as standard and also sport a next-generation MMI panel with 20.32 cm retractable screen. The A6 Matrix also comes with Adaptive air suspension for comfort. In terms of safety, the Audi A6 8 airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, ESP, reverse parking camera and sensors, cruise control and hill hold. The car also boasts various features such as automatic 3 zone climate control, electrically adjustable leather seats and a 2 DIN infotainment unit.At the time of delivery, Rahil Ansari, Audi India head, himself handed over the key of Audi A6 to Hardik Pandya. The Audi A6 joins Hardik Pandya’s luxury car garage which includes Range Rover Vogue SUV. Hardik’s love for cars is not new as few months back he also gifted a new Jeep Compass compact SUV to his father, as a token of gratitude. The cricketer expressed his emotions in a series of Tweets, where he thanked his dad and brother Krunal Pandya for shaping up his career.