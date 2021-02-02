Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Gifts Jeep Compass SUV Worth Rs 20.03 Lakh to His Father

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently shared a video of his father receiving a brand-new Jeep Compass SUV. Pandya took to Instagram the video with an emotional message thanking his father. In India, prices for the Jeep Compass starts at Rs 20.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest version comes in a darker shade of green, more on the lines of military green. It has revamped headlamps, a seven-slat grille refreshed with honeycomb-like inserts, new front bumper and spanking new 18-inch alloy wheels that are expected to enhance its visual appeal. It has new LED headlamps and LED DRLs. There are no major updates to the rear and side profiles of the SUV.

To make it more desirable, special attention has been paid to the interiors. The dashboard has been given a facelift to hold a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The knobs for climate control and push start-stop buttons have been placed in a more convenient position. The three-spoke steering wheel comes with an upgraded instrument panel. Apart from the soft dual-tone leather upholstery, there is more storage space in the central console.

Indian customers can select from 11 front-wheel drive (4x2) variants available across Sport, Longitude, Limited (O), Model ‘S’ trims and also the 80th Anniversary Edition. All front-wheel drive variants will offer a choice of two proven BS-VI compliant powertrains – 2.0-litre, 172 PS, 350 Nm, turbo-diesel (Multijet II) and the 1.4-litre 163 PS, 250 Nm, turbo-petrol (Multiair). The New Compass will be offered with a choice of a 6-speed Manual and 7-speed DDCT transmission, newly introduced in the Sport (petrol variant) by popular customer demand.