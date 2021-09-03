Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Buys BMW M8 at Rs 2.18 Cr, Know All About the Coupe

Cricket is a sport passionately loved by Indians. And naturally, Indian cricketers get an equal amount of love. However, it’s not just love, but also a taste of luxury that the players get, since the game is one of the most-watched and highest paying of all. Players like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni play on fields but like to sit in comfortable and luxurious cars.

Adding another name to the list is the Indian opener, Shikhar Dhawan, who recently became the owner of the BMW M8 Coupe. The M8 Coupe is the performance model of the series. Showing its tail lights to cars like Audi RS7 and Mercedes AMG GT-63, M8 is currently the most powerful luxurious car being manufactured and sold by the German automaker.

Dhawan has chosen the vehicle in bold black, and it looks fabulous on the high-performing car. In contrast with its black façade, the car has a kidney-shaped silver grille in the front, adding an elegant touch to the overall bodacious looks.

The 2-door Coupe carries the roof slant like a boss, with character lines running on its sides. The car rolls on big 20-inch alloys that complement the arches of the vehicle and make a perfect combination with the car. All the wheels get equal power with the M-spec xDrive All-wheel-drive system.

As mentioned above that the M8 is the most powerful luxury vehicle, the car churns out a maximum of 592bhp and 750Nm of torque with the help of a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine. Coupling with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission, the car can boost from 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. That’s crazy fast for a luxury car!

To add the Monstrous M8 to the garage, Shikhar had to shed a whopping Rs 2.18 crore. Along with the BMW M8, Shikhar owns several vehicles from other elite brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Range Rover.

