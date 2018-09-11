Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Buys BMW G 310 R Motorcycle, Priced at Rs 2.99 Lakh

Yuvraj Singh, ace Indian cricketer and founder of NGO YouWeCan has bought himself the newly launched BMW G 310 R naked street motorcycle priced at Rs 2.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Yuvraj Singh, who lives in Chandigarh, bought the baby beemer from BMW Krishna Automobiles Chandigarh and Ludhiana, serving the Punjab region of India. Yuvraj Singh is the first Indian celebrity to buy this motorcycle.BMW Motorrad earlier launched its much-awaited BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in India priced at Rs 2.99 Lakh and Rs 3.49 Lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). BMW is offering an unlimited kilometer warranty for 3 years that can be extended to 4 or 5 years. BMW launched both the bikes in collaboration with TVS and both the bikes will be produced at the TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, making them the first Make-in-India BMW motorcycles.Both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are powered by 313cc, liquid-cooled, a single-cylinder unit with four valves and a DOHC cylinder head as seen on the TVS Apache RR 310. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 34hp of power and churns out 28 Nm of peak torque. Both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS get tubular steel frames, five-spoke alloy wheels and ABS.The BMW G 310 R will be available in 3 different colours - Style HP, Cosmic Black and newly introduced Racing Red. With the launch of the BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R, India has become the fourth country where BMW produces motorcycles at, after Germany, Thailand and Brazil.In the Indian market, the BMW G 310 R competes against the likes of Apache RR 310, KTM Duke 390 and Benelli TNT 300. BMW currently sells BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and BMW K 1600 B in India.