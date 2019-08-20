Indian FTR 1200 S and 1200 S Race Replica Unveiled in India

Indian Motorcycle has unveiled the FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica in India. The duo takes designing and styling cues from the championship-winning FTR 750 race bike.

Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., said “We continually seek to broaden Indian Motorcycle’s reach to a wider range of riders, and FTR represents a significant step forward in that strategy. With the launch of FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica, we now have a stylish motorcycle which has the DNA of flat track racing and is designed for the street. Its iconic looks, technological innovations, is quite a head-turner among bike enthusiasts. The new platform is a key component in the company’s broader mission to expand its global appeal and reach among new riders. The new platform underwent extensive development and testing to ensure it meets Indian Motorcycle’s high-quality standards and performs at the highest levels. This is an extremely exciting platform for us, and after investing such a significant amount of time, expertise and energy in the design process, it’s an incredible feeling to finally show these motorcycles. We have partnered with Orix India making it possible for all bike enthusiasts who could not own an Indian bike earlier, now have an opportunity to easily lease the bike through Orix India.”

The new FTR series is powered by a new liquid-cooled 1203cc V-twin engine with approximately 123bhp & 120 Nm peak torque. The motorcycles are built around a trellis frame and feature inverted front suspension with radially mounted dual Brembo brakes. The fuel tank is strategically located under the seat for a lower centre of gravity and more centralized weight distribution. Similar to the FTR750 race bike, the airbox is positioned directly above the engine to optimize airflow. The bike features a similar rear suspension and swingarm design. Newly-developed Dunlop street tyres with flat track-inspired tread, a chain final drive, and ProTaper flat tracker aluminium handlebars complete the race bike look.

The FTR series is equipped with a 4.3-inch customizable Ride Command LCD touch screen with Bluetooth for mobile device pairing support. The ride command offers to select Three Ride Modes (Sport, Standard, Rain) with different throttle response and traction control intervention levels, Lean-angle sensitive stability control, ABS, traction control, and wheelie mitigation control. The FTR series features full LED lighting, including a new headlight, a fast-charge USB port, anti-lock brakes (ABS) and cruise control.

Indian Motorcycle is offering RSA (Road Side Assistance) & EW (Extended Warranty) for the FTR series. The RSA scheme offers 2 years coverage of the bike and the EW scheme which is an extension of 2 years warranty after the standard warranty (for 2 years unlimited kms) period expires. Both the schemes can be purchased directly through the authorize Indian Motorcycle dealership.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.