Indian FTR 1200 S Live Launch Blog: Prices, Specifications, Features and More

News18.com | August 19, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
Indian Motorcycle has officially announced the price and started accepting bookings of the anxiously awaited Flat Tracker for the streets, Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica in India. Customers interested in booking the motorcycle can pay a booking amount of Rs 2 lakh. The Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica is priced at Rs. 14.99 lakhs and 15.49 lakhs (ex-showroom) respectively. Inspired by the Championship-Winning FTR 750 race bike, Indian Motorcycles says that the new FTR series is engineered with the latest technology for reliable performance. The FTR 1200 S gets a new liquid-cooled 1203cc V-twin engine which generates 120 horsepower. The Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica features a sporty upright riding position and nimble handling, claims Indian Motorcycles. Furthermore, the FTR 1200 S hosts features which include Bosch stability control with a six-axis inertial sensor and selectable riding modes, all controlled by a bright 4.3-inch colour touchscreen dash. The booking starts now and delivery of the Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica will begin from April 2019 onwards. Check our live launch blog here:

Aug 19, 2019 11:05 am (IST)

Indian Motorcycles recently opened the bookings of the motorcycle at Rs 2 lakh.

Aug 19, 2019 11:04 am (IST)

Here's how the Indian FTR 1200 S looks like. 

Aug 19, 2019 11:02 am (IST)
Aug 19, 2019 11:01 am (IST)

Indian Motorcycle to launch FTR 1200 S and 1200 S Race Replica Flat Tracker for the streets in India today.

