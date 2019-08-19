Indian FTR 1200 S Live Launch Blog: Prices, Specifications, Features and More

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Motorcycle has officially announced the price and started accepting bookings of the anxiously awaited Flat Tracker for the streets, Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica in India. Customers interested in booking the motorcycle can pay a booking amount of Rs 2 lakh. The Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica is priced at Rs. 14.99 lakhs and 15.49 lakhs (ex-showroom) respectively. Inspired by the Championship-Winning FTR 750 race bike, Indian Motorcycles says that the new FTR series is engineered with the latest technology for reliable performance. The FTR 1200 S gets a new liquid-cooled 1203cc V-twin engine which generates 120 horsepower. The Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica features a sporty upright riding position and nimble handling, claims Indian Motorcycles. Furthermore, the FTR 1200 S hosts features which include Bosch stability control with a six-axis inertial sensor and selectable riding modes, all controlled by a bright 4.3-inch colour touchscreen dash. The booking starts now and delivery of the Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica will begin from April 2019 onwards. Check our live launch blog here:
Here we go!— Indian Motorcycle IN (@IndianMotorIND) August 19, 2019
The Big day has arrived. The Iconic FTR 1200 S launch is going to take place in a short while. Stay tuned!!!#indianftr1200s #indianftr1200 #legacy #ftr1200 #ftr1200s #heritage #style #bikelove #streetbike #racereplica #riders #motorcycles #indianmotorcycleindia pic.twitter.com/Df1nlVRZpZ
