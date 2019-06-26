Indian Golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar Drives Home a BMW M8 Competition Coupe at the BMW International Open
The BMW M8 Competition Coupe was awarded to Gaganjeet Bhullar after he sunk a ball into Golfclub München Eichenried's par-3 17th hole in a single shot from 196 yards away.
Gaganjeet Bhullar with his BMW M8 Competition Coupe. (Image source: BMW)
Putting the Borosil lunchbox set that your company handed out the last employee of the month to shame, Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar recently drove home a brand spanking new BMW M8 Competition coupe after he won the BMW International Open last week.
From a staggering 196-yards away, Bhullar managed to sink a ball into Golfclub München Eichenried's par-3 17th hole in a single shot. Reports suggest that the winning shot was Bhullar’s second hole-in-one in a professional golf tournament.
"Before starting this year, I discussed with my caddie one of my dreams, I said I need to make at least one hole-in-one and choose the right one. I'm glad we made that commitment." Bhullar told European Tour. For the unaware, the reason this news makes headline is that the car in question has not hit the showrooms yet, which puts it in a whole other bag.
Powering the new 2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupe is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that puts out 616bhp. All this lunges the car to triple-digit speeds in a brisk 3.1 seconds. The car features the same RWD-selectable all-wheel-drive system from the M5, as well as the Adaptive M Suspension and a Competition-only Track Mode.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Real Life Kraken? Giant Elusive Squid Caught on Camera by Scientists in Deep Sea
- International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: Date, Theme and Significance
- Two-Wheeler Industry Needs More Time to Stabilise After BS-VI Before Moving to Electric: Honda
- New Age Social Media Apps, and a Shocking Problem of Borderline Sexual Content
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s