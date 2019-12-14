Indian Government Approves Changes to Aircraft Act

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared amendments to the Aircraft Act that will pave the way for increasing the fine amount for violations to Rs 1 crore from existing Rs 10 lakh. The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the nod to introduce the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for carrying out the amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934 (XXII of 1934).

"The Bill enhances the maximum limit of fine from the existing Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. It also enlarges the scope of the existing Act to include regulation of all areas of air navigation," an official release said.

Further, the amendments would fulfil the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). "This will enable the three regulatory bodies in the Civil Aviation sector in India, namely Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to become more effective, which will lead to enhancement in the level of safety and security of aircraft operations in the country," the release said.

