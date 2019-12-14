Indian Government Approves Changes to Aircraft Act
Further, the amendments would fulfil the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
The Irkut MC-21 mid-range jet airliner performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared amendments to the Aircraft Act that will pave the way for increasing the fine amount for violations to Rs 1 crore from existing Rs 10 lakh. The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the nod to introduce the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for carrying out the amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934 (XXII of 1934).
"The Bill enhances the maximum limit of fine from the existing Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. It also enlarges the scope of the existing Act to include regulation of all areas of air navigation," an official release said.
Further, the amendments would fulfil the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). "This will enable the three regulatory bodies in the Civil Aviation sector in India, namely Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to become more effective, which will lead to enhancement in the level of safety and security of aircraft operations in the country," the release said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Dabangg' Saiee Manjrekar Promotes Film Despite Walking on Crutches
- 6 Underground Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds Film Has Franchise Potential
- IndiGo Passengers Stuck in Aerobridge for 8 Hours, Airline Blames Bad Weather for Delay
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband