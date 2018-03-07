English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indian Motorcycle Announces Price Cut of up to Rs 3 Lakh in India

The price revision by Indian Motorcycles comes after the Indian government announced a reduction of taxes on Completely-Built Units (CBU) imported motorcycles.

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2018, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Motorcycle Announces Price Cut of up to Rs 3 Lakh in India
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Following the government’s decision to reduce the customs, Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company has slashed the prices of its iconic line-up in India by up to Rs 3 lakh.

Indian Motorcycle currently has a strong India line-up which would now be available at a relatively attractive price across India at all Indian Motorcycle dealerships.

Commenting on the import price cut and attractive prices of the Indian line-up, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director & Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are glad that the Government has rationalised the import duty structure to 50 percent across the range for imported bikes. The new attractive price of our products available in India will definitely lead to more sales. This will also create opportunities for enthusiasts to buy our iconic products and be a part of the Indian Motorcycle family.”

Here's the updated list of prices for Indian Motorcycles in India.

ProductsEx-showroom (in Rs)
Indian Scout Sixty10,99,500
Indian Scout12,69,500
Indian Scout Bobber11,99,000 Onwards
Indian Chief Dark Horse18,81,000
Indian Chief Classic21,29,500
Indian Chief Vintage25,32,500
Indian Springfield33,50,000 Onwards
Indian Chieftain32,01,000 Onwards
Indian Roadmaster39,00,000 Onwards


Also Watch:

Also Watch

  • Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES