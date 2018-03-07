English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Motorcycle Announces Price Cut of up to Rs 3 Lakh in India
The price revision by Indian Motorcycles comes after the Indian government announced a reduction of taxes on Completely-Built Units (CBU) imported motorcycles.
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Following the government’s decision to reduce the customs, Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company has slashed the prices of its iconic line-up in India by up to Rs 3 lakh.
Indian Motorcycle currently has a strong India line-up which would now be available at a relatively attractive price across India at all Indian Motorcycle dealerships.
Commenting on the import price cut and attractive prices of the Indian line-up, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director & Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are glad that the Government has rationalised the import duty structure to 50 percent across the range for imported bikes. The new attractive price of our products available in India will definitely lead to more sales. This will also create opportunities for enthusiasts to buy our iconic products and be a part of the Indian Motorcycle family.”
Here's the updated list of prices for Indian Motorcycles in India.
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
