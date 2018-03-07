Indian Motorcycle Announces Price Cut of up to Rs 3 Lakh in India

Products Ex-showroom (in Rs) Indian Scout Sixty 10,99,500 Indian Scout 12,69,500 Indian Scout Bobber 11,99,000 Onwards Indian Chief Dark Horse 18,81,000 Indian Chief Classic 21,29,500 Indian Chief Vintage 25,32,500 Indian Springfield 33,50,000 Onwards Indian Chieftain 32,01,000 Onwards Indian Roadmaster 39,00,000 Onwards

Following the government’s decision to reduce the customs, Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company has slashed the prices of its iconic line-up in India by up to Rs 3 lakh.Indian Motorcycle currently has a strong India line-up which would now be available at a relatively attractive price across India at all Indian Motorcycle dealerships.Commenting on the import price cut and attractive prices of the Indian line-up, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director & Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are glad that the Government has rationalised the import duty structure to 50 percent across the range for imported bikes. The new attractive price of our products available in India will definitely lead to more sales. This will also create opportunities for enthusiasts to buy our iconic products and be a part of the Indian Motorcycle family.”Here's the updated list of prices for Indian Motorcycles in India.