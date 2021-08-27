On the 100th anniversary of the debut of the iconic Indian Chief, Indian Motorcycle has officially announced the launch of its new 2022 Chief lineup in India.

Indian Motorcycle claims that it designed the new Chief with a simplistic and mechanical aesthetic that pays homage to the glory days of American motorcycling. All based on a timeless, simplistic steel-tube frame and powered by Indian motorcycle’s Thunderstroke motor, the new Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Indian Super Chief Limited offer three unique takes on the classic American V-twin, each appealing to a slightly different rider.

Commenting on the price announcement, Mr. Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Chief is a hallowed brand that has a glorious history and has garnered a steadfast fan following through the years and across the globe. As an ode to this brand on its 100th anniversary, we have launched the new Chief lineup of motorcycles today that will excite every ardent cruiser enthusiast in India with their technological prowess, timeless elegance and modern performance.”

The lineup features a 15.1-litre fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting, keyless ignition, and Pirelli Night Dragon tires. Along with cruise control, Chief riders can adjust throttle response by selecting one of three ride modes: sport, standard or tour.

the Chief lineup features a short wheelbase of 1626 mm, a low seat height of 662 mm and a wet weight as low as 304 kg. The Chief’s conventional 46mm front forks with 132 mm of travel, 28.5-degree lean angle, and comfortable ergonomics, create a capable machine for even the most technical of ride routes.

Powering all premium Chief models is Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke 116 (1890cc) engine with 162 Nm of torque. ABS is standard, and each Chief and Chief Bobber Dark Horse model packs further attitude with premium gloss black finishes, while the Super Chief Limited touts premium chrome finishes.

Each model gets 101 mm round RIDE COMMAND system. Riders can operate the RIDE COMMAND system through grip controls or via the digital IPS touchscreen display. Riders can cycle through multiple interfaces, including two different gauge configurations, bike and ride information, and turn-by-turn navigation. If using a wireless helmet communicator, riders can control their music within the RIDE COMMAND system once their phone is paired via Bluetooth or USB. Riders can also access phone information, including recent calls, contacts, number pad and text message history. When connected, incoming calls will appear and can be accepted or declined directly through the RIDE COMMAND system.

