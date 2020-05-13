AUTO

1-MIN READ

Indian Motorcycle Offering Discounts Upto Rs 6.70 Lakh on Select Models in May 2020

Indian FTR 1200 S. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Indian FTR 1200 S. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

These motorcycles will be sold along with a comprehensive insurance, valid till March 31, 2021.

If you are an auto lover and have been planning to invest your money in buying a motorcycle, now seems to be the right time. A number motorcycle brands are offering exclusive and attractive offers on a limited range.


These Indian motorcycles, which have been on sale, are all 2019 models. Registered in Haryana, the bikes are put up under the owner’s name according to the rules prior to BS6 norms.


The bikes can be purchased from Delhi, while the charges for shipping and ownership transfer process will be handled by the dealership.


The bikes are on a discount amount of up to Rs 6.7 lakh. Here’s a look at all the motorcycles which are available for sale:


FTR 1200: The Indian FTR 1200 S comes with an on-road price of Rs 20.15 lakh for both its models: titanium metallic over thunder black and red over steel gray. The new price after the discount of Rs 3.85 lakh is Rs 16.30 lakh.


Similarly, the Indian FTR 1200 S Race Replica, which has an on-road price of Rs 22.67 lakh, comes at Rs 18.44 lakh with a discount of Rs 4.2 lakh.


Scout: The Scout is available for just Rs 14.8 lakh, after applying a discount of Rs 3.57 lakh on its actual price of Rs 18.37 lakh.


Indian Scout Bobber: The bike, being sold at a drop of Rs 4.29 lakh, is available at just Rs 11.43 lakh as compared to its original on-road price of Rs 15.73 lakh.


Indian Chief Dark Horse: The 2018 model comes with a big discount of Rs 6.70 lakh. It is being sold at a price of Rs 16.96 lakh, while the on-road price is Rs 23.67 lakh.


These motorcycles will be sold along with a comprehensive insurance, valid till March 31, 2021.

