Indian Motorcycle Possibly Working on All-Electric FTR 1200, Files Trademark For 'EFTR'

A recent trademark filing suggests that Indian motorcycles could be pondering over an electric version of the FTR 1200 street tracker range. An application for the name ‘EFTR’, which could possibly mean an electric FTR, was submitted by the company with the US Patent and Trademark Office, the European Union Intellectual Property Office and IP Australia as well. The trademark specifies that the new name is intended for ‘electric motorcycles and structural parts therefor’.

The company’s PR representatives in the US responded to reports of the filing, stating that the ‘EFTR’ will not be an electric version of the FTR range but a ‘youth-oriented product’. While a trademark filing might suggest very little about the company’s intentions, the bike will rival the sole electric offering from Harley-Davidson, the Livewire.

Apart from that, it should also be noted that the company is owned by Polaris, which also owns ‘Victory’, an electric motorcycle brand. This could mean that some knowledge-sharing could be expected between the two companies as well.

While we sure hope the electric iteration would be a hoot to ride, the current ICE version of the motorcycle is powered by a 1203-cc engine that outputs 115 Nm of torque.

