Indian Motorcycle Unveils Rear Cylinder Deactivation Technology

Indian motorcycle might have found the solution to what a lot of riders have to bear especially when they are riding a high capacity motorcycle in warm countries like ours by introducing cylinder deactivation technology. To be introduced in the 2019 versions of the Springfield, Roadmaster and the Chief motorcycles, the system deactivates the rear cylinder of the engine – which is closer to the rider's thighs – upon detecting that the motorcycle is at a standstill. In a situation like this, the ambient temperature around the engine is usually 15 degrees celsius higher and once the engine is at its operating temperature, that is when the system kicks in.This will help the engine to run a bit cooler and will also result in a better fuel efficiency. The rear cylinder is reactivated as soon as the rider twists the throttle back open.These three models will also come with three riding modes. First is Tour which will not cut down on power but will soften the throttle response making it ideal for highway riding conditions, then there's Sport which has an aggressive throttle response and then there's Standard which is the middle point between these two kinds of riding modes.