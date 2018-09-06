English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Motorcycle Unveils Rear Cylinder Deactivation Technology
This technology will help the engine run a bit cooler and will also result in a better fuel efficiency.
Representative image. (Photo: Indian Motorcycles)
Loading...
Indian motorcycle might have found the solution to what a lot of riders have to bear especially when they are riding a high capacity motorcycle in warm countries like ours by introducing cylinder deactivation technology. To be introduced in the 2019 versions of the Springfield, Roadmaster and the Chief motorcycles, the system deactivates the rear cylinder of the engine – which is closer to the rider's thighs – upon detecting that the motorcycle is at a standstill. In a situation like this, the ambient temperature around the engine is usually 15 degrees celsius higher and once the engine is at its operating temperature, that is when the system kicks in.
This will help the engine to run a bit cooler and will also result in a better fuel efficiency. The rear cylinder is reactivated as soon as the rider twists the throttle back open.
These three models will also come with three riding modes. First is Tour which will not cut down on power but will soften the throttle response making it ideal for highway riding conditions, then there's Sport which has an aggressive throttle response and then there's Standard which is the middle point between these two kinds of riding modes.
This will help the engine to run a bit cooler and will also result in a better fuel efficiency. The rear cylinder is reactivated as soon as the rider twists the throttle back open.
These three models will also come with three riding modes. First is Tour which will not cut down on power but will soften the throttle response making it ideal for highway riding conditions, then there's Sport which has an aggressive throttle response and then there's Standard which is the middle point between these two kinds of riding modes.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma Tweets About Google Pixel From an iPhone
- Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones to Buy, September 2018 Edition
- First Photos of Brie Larson as MCU's Captain Marvel is Here; See Pics
- iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max Prices Leaked Ahead of Apple's September 12 Event
- Mahindra Marazzo Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...