Indian Motorcycles Inaugurates New Dealership in Mumbai

Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of the Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica in Mumbai. The launch of the Indian Motorcycle's latest entrant was on the sidelines of the opening of new dealership in Mumbai.

The new showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. along with Mr. Abhijeet Khinvasara. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are proud to bring America’s first motorcycle company, Indian Motorcycle®, to the city of dreams Mumbai. Our new dealership will provide the bike aficionados of Mumbai, a world-class mobility solution with a slice of history. The highly anticipated dealership in Mumbai will set a new benchmark for service and support making buying and owning an Indian Motorcycle® a truly enjoyable experience. With the new dealership, we’ve launched the new FTR™ 1200 S and FTR™ 1200 S Race Replica in Mumbai for the customers who are adventure seekers and want to try their hands on the new age street bike. Customers are at the heart of the Indian Motorcycle® ecosystem and this new dealership will offer a wide range of retail accessories and customizing options while choosing an Indian Motorcycle®.”

The showroom, situated in Vashi, Navi Mumbai has the recently launched FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica with the following range of Indian Motorcycle, such as Indian Chief Classic, Indian Chief Vintage, Indian Chieftain, Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Scout, Indian Roadmaster, Indian Scout, Indian Scout Sixty, Indian Scout Bobber and the most premium Indian Roadmaster Elite.

During the inauguration ceremony, Abhijeet Khinvasara, Dealer, Naila Motors said, “Historic but contemporary, modern yet classic, it is a matter of great pride to be associated with the iconic Indian Motorcycle®. This new dealership will allow customers and aspirants to understand and experience Indian Motorcycle® up, close and will also allow them to learn about the range of accessories and merchandise that will be on display here. The dealership is designed to enhance product accessibility and desirability among bike aficionados in the region.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.