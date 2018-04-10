English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Motorcycles Launches First IMRS Facility in Guwahati
The IMRS is part of the strategic expansion plans underway by Indian Motorcycle in the country to bring the brand closer to its enthusiasts wherever they are.
Indian Scout Sixty near Jaigarh fort, Jaipur. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Bringing the iconic brand closer to enthusiasts, Indian Motorcycles, America’s First Motorcycle Company inaugurated the first Indian Motorcycle Riders Stop (IMRS) of the iconic Indian Motorcycle in the sprawling city of Guwahati, Assam.
The IMRS is part of the strategic expansion plans underway by Indian Motorcycle in the country to bring the brand closer to its enthusiasts wherever they are. Situated in the prime area of Guwahati at Precision Powersports, House No.7 (Main Road), Barsajai, Bhetapara, Pankaj Nagar, Hatigaon Road, the IMRS will cater to brand aspirants in the state. It is also expected to provide an added boost to the growing culture of premium biking in India. The IMRS will have both Test Ride facility and After Sales Support.
This new facility was inaugurated by Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director, and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd and Chada Hage, Dealer Principal, Precision Powersports.
Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to expand our footprint in one of the fast growing city, Guwahati. The IMRS is designed to enhance product accessibility and desirability among bike aficionados in the region. The IMRS will cater to the increasing demand for the high-end luxury motorcycle in the state. We are confident that this strategic expansion will increase our market share and enhance our presence in the country. The IMRS will retail merchandise as well in a retail environment that is both premium and approachable. Customers are at the heart of the Indian Motorcycle ecosystem and this new IMRS has been opened with an aim to simplify their decision while choosing an Indian Motorcycle.”
Talking about the IMRS facility, Chada Hage, Dealer Principal, Precision Powersports said, “It is a matter of great pride to be associated with the iconic Indian Motorcycle. Through this IMRS, we are also fulfilling the long-standing demand for a sales and service facility in the northeastern region.”
With the establishment of this new IMRS in Guwahati, Indian Motorcycle continues to enjoy the distinction of being the leading luxury bike brand with the widest and most intensive network of sales and after-sales services in India.
