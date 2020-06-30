Indian Motorcycle's New Seat With Air Conditioner is Just What Motorcyclists in Our Country Need

Indian motorcycle has announced the all-new ClimaCommand Classic seat that features a new unique heating and cooling functions riders and pillions.

The ClimaCommand can prove extremely useful in a country with a climate like ours. Places like Delhi which witness scorching heat during summers and unforgiving cold during winters can often prove to be utterly uncomfortable for motorcycle riders. Indian Motorcycle’s new innovation nullifies them at the same time.

The three key elements of the ClimaCommand seats include a proprietary thermoelectric module that pumps heat away from the rider, a patent-pending ducting system for cooling the thermoelectric module, and Graphene, a highly conductive and flexible material that optimises the distribution of heating or cooling while maintaining superior comfort.

The company claims that the new technology proves to be more effective than widely-used HVAC convection systems in the market. The ClimaCommand stands out from innovations of its kind as it actually produces a surface that is cold to touch rather than merely pushing cold air through perforations on the seat.

Its working comprises a thermoelectric module located within the seat that is responsible to directly regulate the temperature. The module then applies electricity to the Graphene material, causing one side of the material to absorb heat and the other to dissipate it. By reversing the current, hot and cold temperatures alternate sides.

Speaking about the new ClimaCommand Classic Seat, Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle, said: “Despite advancements in heating and cooling for seats, we had yet to see a cooling technology that truly eliminated the discomfort of hot weather, and with ClimaCommand, our engineering team has finally solved this problem. Our thermoelectric technology paired with graphene material is truly a game-changer and another example of Indian Motorcycle bringing difference-making innovation to the market”

It is to be noted that the Indian Motorcycle ClimaCommand Classic Seat is not Ride Command-integrated. However, Ride Command-integrated versions of the ClimaCommand Seat will be available for the 2020 Chieftain and Roadmaster later this year.