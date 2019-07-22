Indian Navy to get 5th Dornier Aircraft Squadron

Indian Navy will get its fifth Dornier Aircraft Squadron here on Monday that would strengthen its capabilities in coastal security.

The new air squadron is scheduled to be commissioned by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff at Naval Air Enclave, Meenambakkam here, a press release said.

The Dornier aircraft is fitted with state-of-the-art sensors and equipment, advanced surveillance radar, electronic sensors and networking features that would enhance maritime domain awareness of Indian Navy and be utilised in search and rescue operations.

The commissioning of the Air Squadron would further strengthen the Navy's efforts in maintaining constant surveillance and safeguarding maritime interests in the Eastern coast, it said.