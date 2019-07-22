English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Navy to get 5th Dornier Aircraft Squadron
The Dornier aircraft is fitted with state-of-the-art sensors and equipment, advanced surveillance radar, electronic sensors and networking features that would enhance maritime domain awareness.
Image for Representation (File Photo)
Loading...
Indian Navy will get its fifth Dornier Aircraft Squadron here on Monday that would strengthen its capabilities in coastal security.
The new air squadron is scheduled to be commissioned by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff at Naval Air Enclave, Meenambakkam here, a press release said.
The Dornier aircraft is fitted with state-of-the-art sensors and equipment, advanced surveillance radar, electronic sensors and networking features that would enhance maritime domain awareness of Indian Navy and be utilised in search and rescue operations.
The commissioning of the Air Squadron would further strengthen the Navy's efforts in maintaining constant surveillance and safeguarding maritime interests in the Eastern coast, it said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
Friday 19 July , 2019 Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
Saturday 20 July , 2019 OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
Tuesday 16 July , 2019 HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
Friday 12 July , 2019 First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- German Woman Tries to Buy Audi Car with 'Monopoly' Money, Gets Busted
- Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Admits 'Error' in Awarding England Six Runs in World Cup Final
- Nach Baliye 9: Prince Breaks Down As Wife Yuvika Informs Salman Khan About His Brother's Death
- Farewell, Sheila Dikshit: PM Modi, Congress Leaders Bid Adieu To Former Delhi CM
- It Went Wrong From My End: PV Sindhu Rues Mistakes in Indonesia Open Final Loss to Yamaguchi
Photogallery
Loading...