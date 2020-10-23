Indian Oil Partners With Home Mechanic to Provide Doorstep Car Service Facility

Oil retail major Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has partnered with Delhi-based company Home Mechanic to launch a mobile car service facility in India. The doorstep facility called Home-Mechanic IND is initially being rolled out in New Delhi, with plans to expand in other big cities of the country, including Mumbai.

The “Mobile Garage Service Van” has been loaded with various equipment required to repair and service a car – including a power generator, air compressor, oil dispensers, waste oil collectors, diagnostic tools, pneumatic tools, washing equipment and vacuum cleaners. It will also have other machinery which is usually found in a regular workshop. The first such mobile van has been placed at one of India Oil’s retail outlets at Panchsheel Enclave in Delhi.

The company says it will provide more than 300 types of car services at the customer’s doorstep; all they need to do is book an appointment on its official website at home-mechanic.in or through a WhatsApp helpline number 985 986 4141.

Customers will need to provide the year, make and model of their car, along with contact details. The company will provide a prior estimate of the charges, including the cost of parts and upon agreement, send a three-member team at the customer’s doorstep. The service will be available from 9 am to 7 pm every day of the week.

“Home-Mechanic is the first-ever provider of 300 plus car repairs and services at the customer’s doorstep. We have created the mech-mobile using high-tech equipment which helps our technicians fix 90 per cent of vehicle problems at the customers’ home,” Kunaal R, CEO of Home-Mechanic was quoted by Autocar India as saying.

He added that the partnership with Indian Oil will strengthen their capacity and enhance their customer reach. Indian Oil has over 30 thousand fuel pumps across the country. In light of the ongoing situation owing to Covid-19 pandemic, many people are trying to avoid unnecessary risks and hence the company expects a good response from the customers.