Indian Passengers Travelling to Dubai No Longer Required to Undergo Rapid RT-PCR Test

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has withdrawn the requirement for passengers travelling to UAE to undergo an RT-PCR test six hours before departure. This has been done with immediate effect and will come as a huge relief for travellers flying to Dubai. The earlier clause of having a negative COVID test not more than 48 hours before departure still stands. Passengers have to present an RT-PCR from any authorised lab that generates a QR code for the aforementioned test.

Sources suggest that the DCAA order is only applicable to Dubai airport, as of right now. So far, there have been so such directives received from the Sharjah or Abu Dhabi aviation authorities. Given that India is the top destination country for Dubai by passenger volume, it’s important to ensure a smooth transition between these two countries. According to the Dubai Airports Company, India is followed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and then the United Kingdom, in that order.

Currently, the requirement for passengers travelling from India to Dubai includes a negative RT-PCR Covid test certificate, a pre-approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship or General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai for all types of visa holders, and, going through a Covid test on arrival in Dubai. If the test does come out as positive, the passenger will have to undergo self-quarantine until a negative test is presented.

This will be sure to boost the passenger flow between Dubai and India in the near future.

