Indian Railways Adds a New Stoppage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express

Indian Railways has decided to add a new stoppage Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express train for the convenience of the passengers. The train will now stop at Nihalgarh station in Uttar Pradesh from July 15.

The train, operating between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Ghazipur City stations will now have an additional stoppage. The decision of the North Eastern Railway will benefit the passengers who are willing to visit the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, Pankaj Kumar Singh, for the convenience of railway passengers, train number 14611 Ghazipur City – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and train number 14612 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Ghazipur City will be stopped at Nihalgarh station from July 15.

Train number 14612 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Ghazipur City Express will arrive at Nihalgarh station at 1:03 am and depart at 1:05 am. Train number 14611 Ghazipur City – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra will arrive at Nihalgarh station at 1:24 pm and depart at 1:26 pm. This train is being given an additional stoppage in both the directions for six months, which can also be extended after review.

