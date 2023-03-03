Indian Railways has cancelled the Saharsa-Samastipur special trains ahead of Holi. The decision is taken against the backdrop of non-interlocking work, which is being carried out at the Khagaria station. The trains remain suspended on March 3 and March 4. Other trains on the route are operational but in a restricted manner. The services of the Poorabiya Express are restored.

These are the trains which are cancelled:

Train Number- 05278/05277 Samastipur-Saharsa-Samastipur Special

Train Number- 05221/05222 Saharsa-Samastipur-Saharsa Special

Train Number - 05275/05276 Saharsa-Samastipur-Saharsa Special

Train Number - 05292/05291 Samastipur-Saharsa-Samastipur Special

Train Number - 05243/05244 Saharsa-Samastipur-Saharsa Special

Restricted Trains

Train Number- 05221 Saharsa-Samastipur special on March 3 will run between Saharsa and Mansi in a controlled manner with a duration of around 110 minutes.

Train Number- 13228 Rajendra Nagar-Saharsa Intercity Express will run at a controlled frequency of 120 minutes on March 3 and 100 minutes on March 4 between Dinkar Village Simariya and Khagaria.

Train Number- 13206 Patliputra-Saharsa Janhit Express will be regulated between Hajipur and Khagaria for 90 minutes on March 3 and 4 for 30 minutes and on March 5 for 60 minutes.

Train Number 15279 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Poorabiya Express leaving Saharsa on March 5 will be controlled for 60 minutes on the way.

Train route restored

Train Number- 15279 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Poorabiya Express will start operating from March 2.

Train Number- 15280 from Anand Vihar-Saharsa Poorabiya Express will start operating on March 3.

The decision comes at a time when Indian Railways are resuming special train services amid the Holi festival. In case passengers are unable to travel, they can check with other special trains heading towards Bihar.

Train Number- 08127/08128 is travelling from Shalimar-Jayanagar- Shalimar. This Holi special train will run from Shalimar to Jaynagar on March 6. It will leave for Shalimar from Jaynagar on March 7. Booking of the tickets for this special train has started.

Apart from the general bogie, the special train includes sleeper, Third AC, and second AC coaches. Passengers can book their tickets online via the IRCTC application or can visit any regional railway ticket centre.

On March 4 and 10, Train No. 09817/09818 Kota-Danapur-Kota Holi Special Train will depart from Kota Station, Rajasthan at 09:50 and arrive at Danapur Station at 08:45. Danapur to Kota special train number 09818 will leave Danapur station at 11:30 PM and arrive at Kota station at noon.

Read all the Latest Auto News here