Indian Railways Cancels 186 Trains Today on July 16; Here’s Step-by-step Guide to Check Full List

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways has decided to cancel 186 trains, change sourced station in 22 and short terminate 23 on Saturday, July 16 due to maintenance and operational reasons. The national transporter have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. Among the cancelled trains are those operating between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Rajasthan among others.

The national transporter have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.

