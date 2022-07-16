CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#SriLanka#IndvsEng
Home » News » Auto » Indian Railways Cancels 186 Trains Today on July 16; Here’s Step-by-step Guide to Check Full List
1-MIN READ

Indian Railways Cancels 186 Trains Today on July 16; Here’s Step-by-step Guide to Check Full List

By: Auto Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2022, 07:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Railways have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Indian Railways have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Indian Railways have also decided to change sourced station in 22 trains and short terminate 23 on Saturday

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways has decided to cancel 186 trains, change sourced station in 22 and short terminate 23 on Saturday, July 16 due to maintenance and operational reasons. The national transporter have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. Among the cancelled trains are those operating between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Rajasthan among others.

The national transporter have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)
(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)
(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.
(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)
(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)
(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags:
first published:July 16, 2022, 07:52 IST
last updated:July 16, 2022, 07:57 IST