Indian Railways Cancels 252 Trains Due to Visibility Concerns; Check Status

Due to visibility concerns and requirements for maintenance-related operations for the safety and preservation of the infrastructure, the Indian Railways cancelled 248 trains on December 19. At least, 59 more trains that were supposed to leave on December 19 were cancelled, according to the latest information provided by the railway agency.

Tickets purchased on the IRCTC website will automatically be cancelled, and a refund will be initiated in the accounts of the passengers. Passengers, who purchased tickets at a counter, will need to go to the reservation counter to get their money back.

Here is the list of trains cancelled-

Train Number- 00107 from Devlali to Muzaffarnagar

Train Number- 01605/ 06 from Pathankot - Jawlmukhi Road- Pathankot

Train Number- 01607 from Pathankot from Joginder Nagar

Train Number- 01608/09 from Baijnathpaprola- Pathankot- Baijnathpaprola

Train Number- 01620/23 - Shamli to Delhi Junction

Train Number- 03959/ 60- Barka Kana- Varanasi- Barka Kana

For more trains visit the Ministry of Railways portal.

How to determine whether a train is cancelled :

You can use these four easy procedures to ensure that your train has been cancelled if you still want further assurance.

Go to indianrail.gov.in/mntes and choose the departure date.

Choose exceptional trains from the screen’s top panel.

Select cancelled trains from the menu. Choose fully or partially to view the whole list of trains with their schedules, routes, and other pertinent information.

How to verify the status of a live train:

Visit the webpage at https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/.

In the supplied text box, type the train number. Dates should be entered or chosen using the DD-MM-YYYY format.

To view the outcome in a table format, click the Search button.

To verify through SMS: You can text AD to 139. Call 139 to get in touch with the Indian Railway Enquiry Number. For detailed information on train schedules, arrival and departure times, and other details, train passengers can visit the official website. Additionally, travellers can download the NTES smartphone application in case they have any additional questions.

Read all the Latest Auto News here