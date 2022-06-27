Indian Railways Cancels 6 Trains Connecting Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Assam and Bengal

North Western Railway has decided to cancel 6 trains due to operational reasons. Hence, passengers travelling to the cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh etc. may face trouble travelling.

Along with doubling or tripling the railway line under zonal railways, the construction work of railway foot-over bridge or railway under bridge continues. Due to all the infrastructure plans, the movement of trains around the country has also been affected. North Western Railway has now decided to cancel 6 trains due to operational reasons.

According to Shashi Kiran, a spokesperson from North Western Railway, the following 6 trains are being cancelled due to operational reasons. Passengers are requested to schedule their plans accordingly.

Train No. 20843, Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi rail service will remain cancelled on 27.06.22, 28.06.22, 04.07.22, and 05.07.22 (04 trips).

Train No. 20844, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bilaspur rail service will remain cancelled on 30.06.22, 02.07.22, 07.07.22, and 09.07.22 (04 trips).

Train No. 20845, Bilaspur-Bikaner Train Service will remain cancelled on 25.06.22, 30.06.22, 02.07.22, 07.07.22 and 09.07.22 (05 trips).

Train No. 20846, Bikaner-Bilaspur train service will remain cancelled on 28.06.22, 03.07.22, 05.07.22, 10.07.22 and 12.07.22 (05 trips).

Train No. 15624, Kamakhya-Bhagat Ki Kothi will remain cancelled on 24.06.22.

Train No. 15623, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Kamakhya will remain cancelled on 28.06.22.

Meanwhile, the North-Western Railways has also announced a Rs 1700 crore rail project to connect Rajasthan’s Udaipur and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. According to officials, the requisite testing will be finished by the end of this month. The project would also include the construction of the first wide-gauge railroad link between Udaipur and Ahmedabad.

