Indian Railways Cancels Several Trains Due To Remodelling Project at Andal Station

Indian Railways has announced a temporary halt on 14 trains. The decision has been made owing to the yard remodelling project at the Andal railway station in the Asansol division of Eastern Railway. The Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar, announced that 14 trains operating from Howrah to Patna and Howrah to Mokama, Raxaul, Jainagar, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur have been cancelled. And, the route of four trains has been changed.

Take a look at the list of cancelled trains below:

· Train number 12359, Kolkata-Patna Garib Rath Express remains cancelled on November 26.

· Train number 12360, Patna-Kolkata Garib Rath Express remains cancelled on November 27.

· Train number 13029, Howrah-Mokama Express will stand cancelled from November 25 to 28.

· Train number 13044, Raxaul-Howrah Express remains cancelled on November 26.

· Train number- 13135 Kolkata-Jaynagar Express remains cancelled on November 26.

· Train number 13030, Mokama-Howrah Express will remain cancelled from November 26 to 29.

· Train number 13136, Jaynagar – Kolkata Express remains cancelled on November 27.

· Train number 15234, Darbhanga-Kolkata Express remains cancelled on November 27.

· Train number 15233, Kolkata-Darbhanga Express remains cancelled on November 28.

· Train number 13157, Kolkata-Muzaffarpur Tirhut Express remains cancelled on November 29.

· Train number 13158, Muzaffarpur Kolkata Tirhut Express remains cancelled on November 30.

· Train number 15271, Howrah-Muzaffarpur Jansadharan Express remains cancelled on November 30.

· Train number 15272, Muzaffarpur-Howrah Jan Sadharan Express remains cancelled on November 29.

· Train number 15661, Ranchi-Kamakhya Express remains cancelled on November 30.

The routes of these trains have been changed:

· Train number 13404, Bhagalpur-Ranchi Vananchal Express will reach Ranchi via the Banka-Jasidih route till November 28.

· Train number 13403, Ranchi-Bhagalpur Vananchal Express will reach Bhagalpur via the Jasidih-Banka route till November 29.

· Train number 13425, Malda Town-Surat Express will reach travel via the Bhagalpur-Kiul-Jhajha-Pradhankhanta route till November 26.

· Train number 13426, Surat-Malda Town Express will travel via the Pradhankhanta-Jhajha-Kiul-Bhagalpur route.

