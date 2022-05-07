Indian Railways Cancels Two Pairs of Trains On Jodhpur-Sabarmati Route, Check Details

Indian Railways has cancelled and short terminated two pairs of trains on the Jodhpur and Sabarmati route due to the doubling of railway tracks. The work for doubling of the railway line is in progress at Jagudan-Ambliasan-Dangarwa stations between the Ahmedabad-Palanpur sections of the Ahmedabad division. Because of this, the North Western Railway has decided to temporarily cancel two pairs of trains.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Cancels 165 Trains on May 7

The North Western Railway recently announced the cancellation of rail services on the Jodhpur – Sabarmati route. Train number 14821 Jodhpur – Sabarmati Express will remain canceled from May 7 to May 22. Meanwhile, three other trains have also been canceled on this route on the said dates.

The following trains have been canceled:

1. Train No. 14821, Jodhpur-Sabarmati Rail service will remain canceled from 07.05.22 to 22.05.22.

2. Train number 14822, Sabarmati - Jodhpur express will remain canceled from 08.05.22 to 23.05.22.

3. Train number 14819, Jodhpur-Sabarmati express will remain canceled from 07.05.22 to 22.05.22.

4. Train number 14820, Sabarmati-Jodhpur express will remain canceled from 07.05.22 to 22.05.22.

The railways had earlier too canceled the same pair of trains between April 29 and May 6.

कृपया ध्यान दें . . .30 अप्रैल से 18 जून,2022 तक प्रत्येक शनिवार व सोमवार को इज्जतनगर से चलायी जाने वाली 09006 इज्जतनगर-बान्द्रा टर्मिनेस विशेष गाड़ी बान्द्रा टर्मिनस के स्थान पर बोरीवली तक ही चलायी जायेगी। अपरिहार्यकारणो से इस गाड़ी की यात्रा बोरीवली में ही समाप्त हो जायेगी। pic.twitter.com/iyV0u4Hioe — North Eastern Railway (@nerailwaygkp) April 27, 2022

In another official tweet, the North Eastern Railway informed about the short termination of train number 09006 Izzatnagar – Bandra Terminus Special due to unavoidable reasons. The trains will terminate at Borivali instead of Bandra. This train runs from Izzatnagar every Saturday and Monday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.