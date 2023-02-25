Indian Railways has cancelled two pairs of trains due to non-interlocking work being carried out at Ranital Railway Station. Passengers travelling to Jagannath Puri on March 6 and 7 will receive a full refund if they have booked their tickets. Passengers are requested to verify the train number before leaving for the holy shrine.

Train number- 12816, travelling from Anand Vihar Railway Station to Puri Nandan Kanan Express will end its journey at Gomoh Station and will not proceed further on March 6.

Train number- 12875 travelling from Puri-Anand Vihar Nilanchal Express will leave for Puri and halt at Tatanagar, Muri, Bokaro, Chandrapura, and Gomoh stations. It will remain cancelled on March 7. Passengers are requested to find any other alternative to reach Jagannath Puri Railway Station.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has resumed the services of special trains for passengers travelling to Bihar and Bhopal. A special arrangement has been made to manage the rush of passengers amid Holi celebrations. These are the special trains deployed:-

On March 4 and 10, Train No. 09817/09818 Kota-Danapur-Kota Holi Special Train will depart from Kota Station at 09:50 and arrive at Danapur Station at 08:45. Danapur to Kota special train number 09818 will leave Danapur station at 11:30 PM and arrive at Kota station at Noon.

On March 5 and 12, train number 02155 from Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) to Danapur Holi Superfast Special will depart from Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) at 02.20 a.m. The following day at 08.45, it will arrive in Danapur.

On March 6, at 8:05 a.m., train number 02191 from the Jabalpur-Danapur Holi Superfast Special train will depart from Jabalpur and arrive in Danapur at 8:45 a.m.

On March 7, at 11.30 am, the 02192 Danapur-Jabalpur Holi Superfast Special train will leave Danapur and arrive in Jabalpur at 12.10 pm. Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Shankargarh, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Arrah stations will all have stops for this holiday special.

On March 5 and 11, the special train number 09818 known as the Danapur-Kota Holi Express will depart from Danapur at 11.30 am and arrive in Kota at 9:00 am the following day. The following stations are where the train will stop: Baran, Chhabra Gugor, Ruthiyai, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Shankargarh, and Prayagraj.

