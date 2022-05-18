Indian Railways’ Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Turns 50: A Journey to Remember for 90-Year-Old

Indian Railways felicitated 90-year-old Qamruzzaman Sarang who had travelled on the maiden trip of Rajdhani Express on 17 May, 1972 and also on Tuesday, when the premium train marked 50 years of journey on Mumbai – New Delhi route. “It was a great day for nonagenarian Shri Qamruzzaman Sarang who had travelled on the maiden trip of Rajdhani Express, to take the journey today on the historic day of Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Express completing 50 years,” Western Railway tweeted. on Tuesday, Sarang received the souvenir ticket from Ashok Kumar Mehta, Principal Chief Commissioner, Mumbai CGST.

It was a great day for nonagenarian Shri Qamruzzaman Sarang who had travelled on the maiden trip of Rajdhani Express, to take the journey today on the historic day of Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Express completing 50 years. #RajdhaniKe50SaalBemisal pic.twitter.com/3YP8qguBIY — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 17, 2022

Postal Cover, VIP album Released

Western Railway’s prestigious Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Express completed 50 glorious years on Tuesday. To celebrate this Golden Jubilee celebration, WR organised a commemorative event at Mumbai Central station and flagged off the train in a befitting grand honour.

A special Postal Cover and a VIP album were also released to mark this occasion. Ashok Kumar Mehta was the chief guest of the ceremony and Veena R Srinivas, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle was the Guest of Honour. G V L Satyakumar, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division and other senior railway were also present during this occasion.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Celebrates as Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Turns 50

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Express made its inaugural journey from Mumbai Central station (then Bombay Central) on 17th May, 1972 to the National Capital.

The train completed 50 glorious years in the service of the nation and to mark this occasion, a celebration was organised at Mumbai Central station before the departure of this iconic train.

ALSO READ: Must-Visit Indian Railways’ Museums With 169 Years of Heritage on Display

Satyakumar, DRM, Mumbai Central welcomed the chief guest, guest of honour and dignitaries present at this momentous occasion. The special postal cover and vip album was released by the dignitaries. This was followed by a Flash Mob skit performance by members of the Rotaract Club of HR College.

Two of the WR staff who retired from railway service working in this prestigious train an one serving employee shared their memorable experiences. Souvenir tickets and mementos were presented to the travelling passengers. Also, instant photographs were clicked to cherish their journey on this memorable day.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Cancels 256 Trains Today on May 18

Thakur stated that the Rajdhani Express offers impeccable services, fastest speed, punctuality and sumptuous catering services. The Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Express covers a distance of 1383 km in 15 hrs 32 min, traversing through seven states.

In 1972, Indian Railways introduced the second Rajdhani Express over Indian Railways connecting the national capital, Delhi, to the financial capital, Mumbai. The first Rajdhani Express was introduced between Howrah-Delhi, three years back in 1969.

मुंबई-नई दिल्ली राजधानी एक्सप्रेस की गौरवमयी यात्रा के पूरे हुए 50 वर्ष, भारतीय रेल की एक ऐसी ट्रेन, जिसमें सफर करने वाले हर यात्री को होता है हर्ष। pic.twitter.com/LwXyHKBd3a — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 17, 2022

IMPORTANT MILESTONES OF MUMBAI – NEW DELHI RAJDHANI EXPRESS

17 May 1972: 151 Dn/152 Up Rajdhani Exp introduced o­n Mumbai-Delhi Route

This train comprised of Four Chair Car, o­ne AC First Class, Two AC Sleeper coaches and was run twice a week

1975: Frequency increased to three days a week

2 October 1981: Number of coaches increased to 18, hauled by two engines called as Double headed Rajdhani

19 November 1982: Rajdhani Express started running four days a week

1985: Frequency increased to 5 days a week

1 November 1989: Made six days a week and renumbered as 2951/2952

Air brake system introduced first time over Indian Railways and also in Rajdhani Express.

Two diesel engines attached and the train now comprised of Eight Chair Car, o­ne First AC, Five 2 Tier AC coaches with 2 Pantry Cars.

1 July 1991: August Kranti Rajdhani Exp (2953/2954) introduced between Mumbai and Delhi

15 May 1992: Chair Car coaches replaced with 3AC coaches in Rajdhani Express

2 October 2000: Rajdhani Express started running as daily train

15 December 2003: LHB coaches introduced in Rajdhani Exp

19 July 2021: Tejas Type Sleeper coaches (First o­n Indian Railways) introduced in 12951/52 Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Exp

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.