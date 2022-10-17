Indian Railways: Do Not Board A Train With These Items This Festive Season

With Diwali being just around the corner, Indian Railways is expecting a major rush this festive season as everyone is all set to celebrate the festival of lights with great zest this year after the withdrawal of COVID-19 restrictions. A lot of people across the country head to their hometowns to celebrate the festival. And, most of them avail railway facilities to travel to their native places. If you too plan on boarding a train to your hometown this Diwali or Dhanteras, then read on to know about some new rules and regulations implemented by Indian Railways.

Indian Railways has implemented several new regulations to ensure the safety of the passengers in view of the expected increase in travellers during Diwali and Dhanteras. According to instructions from the railways, passengers are not allowed to take any inflammable items on trains. A list of prohibited goods has also been issued concerning the same. In fact, failure to adhere to these restrictions could even lead to imprisonment.

West Central Railway recently tweeted that carrying firecrackers, petrol, diesel or any other inflammable items can put the lives of passengers at risk and will hence be prohibited. Apart from these, there is also a ban on carrying a stove or a gas oven on the train. Carrying any of the aforementioned goods is a punishable offence.

By carrying firecrackers on trains, you carry the risk of life!

Carrying inflammable and explosive articles in a train is a punishable offense. #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/uhR2yBVkeM — West Central Railway (@wc_railway) October 14, 2022

Passengers are also not allowed to light cigarettes in the compartment or anywhere inside the train. Under Sections 164 and 165 of the Railway Act 1989, if a passenger is found travelling in a train with inflammable items like firecrackers, stoves, gas, and petrol, then a fine of Rs 1,000 can be imposed on them. Apart from this, the passenger can also be jailed for three years.

